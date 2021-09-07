What is ransomware? 5 facts IT leaders should understand now
Ransomware has been headline news in 2021, highlighted by the Colonial Pipeline hack and underlined by scores of other attacks. Data on ransomware infections varies, with multiple estimates suggesting the majority of organizations worldwide have been affected. Even more conservative measurements point to a widespread security problem. A recently published survey conducted by IDC found nearly one-third (31 percent) of organizations globally have been hit by ransomware in the previous 12 months. (IDC found a far lower rate among U.S.-based companies.)enterprisersproject.com
