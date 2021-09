In time, it happens to all of your heroes – the rusting and wearing down until they become a cauterized shell of what they once were. We can see it in the once great Aaron Nola, who has now resigned to being an inefficient strikeout machine. In Sunday’s loss, he pitched what has become his now standard 5.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 10. Ka-Ching.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO