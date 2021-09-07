Man injured during early morning shooting in north Tulsa

TPD investigates shooting. Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found laying the street early Tuesday morning.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting in north Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

TPD says EMSA was called around 2 a.m. about a man laying in the street near East 28th Street North and North Garrison Avenue.

Police say when EMSA arrived, the amount of blood at the scene led them to believe the man had been shot.

According to Tulsa police, the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they do not have a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

