Ware Mechanical Weather Alert: A couple of thunderstorms over Floyd, Bartow this evening.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Paulding, Haralson, northwestern Carroll, Floyd, southeastern Walker, western Gordon, Polk, Chattooga and western Bartow Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 720 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Armuchee to near Lindale to Antioch to near Mount Zion, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.