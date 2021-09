The Taliban confirmed their seizure of Panjshir province yesterday, the last not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month. The U.S. State Department confirmed it has helped an American citizen and family members escape through an overland route to a neighboring country. The official would not speak to details of the evacuation or the country in which they arrived, citing security reasons and future use of that route.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO