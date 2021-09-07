CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know for September 7: Capitol riot, coronavirus, 9/11, Ida, Guinea

By Dominic Rech, CNN
 8 days ago
(CNN) — A toddler has been found three days after he went missing in the Australian wilderness, authorities confirmed. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Capitol riot. Law enforcement needs to take the upcoming right-wing rally in support of...

CNN

1 in every 500 US residents have died of Covid-19

(CNN) — The United States has reached another grim milestone in its fight against the devastating Covid-19 pandemic: 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection. As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University...
CNN

Black, Hispanic people miss out on Covid-19 testing and vaccinations

(CNN) — Black and Hispanic people in the United States are more likely to catch Covid-19, and they're more likely to be hospitalized or even die of it. But both groups are still missing out on testing and vaccination in many states, according to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and shared exclusively with CNN.
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
The US Sun

Capitol riot fencing ‘to be REINSTALLED’ ahead of September 18 ‘Justice for J6’ rally amid fears of another deadly siege

THE US Capitol is set to be reinforced once again with a fencing barrier in anticipation of a planned rally to support those charged criminally in the Jan. 6 insurrection. An approval for the security is likely for a recommendation by Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger to erect metal barriers around the nation's esteemed infrastructure ahead of the Sept. 18 “Justice for J6” to protest against the prosecution of those who face charges in the Jan. 6 attack.
investing.com

Guinea has a long history of coups: here are 5 things to know about the country

Members of Guinea's special forces are seen outside the Palace of the People in Conakry, Guinea, Sept. 6, 2021. Photo by Xinhua via Getty ImagesOn September 5, officers of an elite special forces army unit overthrew the 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Condé in a coup. The nation of 13 million is now under the control of junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who has dissolved the government and made a series of pronouncements. These include an assurance of calm to the vital mining sector.
Click2Houston.com

5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, September 3

1. President Biden says Supreme Court abortion ruling ‘insults’ rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. President Joe Biden has said the Supreme Court abortion ruling “insults” the rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. A deeply divided...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, September 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data — and won’t cut corners. Marks is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds will be underway by year’s end. Maybe sooner: One company, Pfizer, is expected to turn over its study results by the end of September, and Marks said the FDA hopefully could analyze them “in a matter of weeks.”
ABC Action News

'Accidents of history' likely saved Capitol on 9/11

WASHINGTON, DC — Author James Reston, Jr. has spent the past decade researching and writing a new historical fiction novel based on the September 11th attacks and recently spoke with ABC Action News I-Team investigator Adam Walser about the surprising turn of events he uncovered that likely saved one of our nation’s best-known symbols.
CNN

US mask makers say they are being clobbered by cheaper competition from China

(CNN) — When the pandemic first hit last year, Brian Wolin was working as a chiropractor, and his brother-in-law, Evan Shulman, ran a business making luxury retail displays for brands, such as Gucci and Chanel. But once the lockdowns began, they both found themselves unable to work. That's when they decided to launch Protective Health Gear, turning over a large part of Shulman's manufacturing space to the production of masks, specifically N95 respirators, which were in high demand and limited supply.
arcamax.com

Lawmakers, staff urged to avoid Capitol during Saturday protest

A demonstration this Saturday in support of people arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection has prompted security officials to warn members of Congress and their staffs to stay away from the U.S. Capitol on that day. A memo circulated Tuesday by the new House sergeant-at-arms, William Walker, also pointed out...
