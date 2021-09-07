CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ABBA’s Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Breaks Universal Music UK’s Pre-Order Record

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Music UK has announced that ABBA’s hugely anticipated reunion album Voyage has the biggest ever pre-orders in the company’s history. Following the news last Thursday (2) of its upcoming release and the appearance of the new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” the album now has pre-sales of more than 80,000. The news was shared by the company ahead of today’s (7) opening of ticket sales for their 2022 live extravaganza ABBA Voyage.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

ABBA announces new album Voyage and here’s where you can pre-order it

Abba fans rejoice! The legendary Swedish quartet are releasing a brand-new album, and it's available to pre-order now. Better still, if you pre-order new record Voyage, you can get early-access tickets for the band's hugely anticipated series of 2022 concerts before they go on sale next Tuesday (September 7). Abba...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans have been left excited by news that Abba are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream on Thursday (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Return To UK Singles Top Ten For First Time Since January 1982

ABBA have returned to the Top 10 of the UK singles chart for the first time since January 1982. “Don’t Shut Me Down,” one of the two new songs released by the group last week ahead of the Voyage album, enters the newly-announced UK Official Chart at No.9. The Official...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abba#Uk#Voyage#Universal Music Group#Swedish#Iii
Awesome 92.3

ABBA Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

ABBA have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Bjorn again: Is the Abba Voyage digital concert tech the future of live music?

My my! Abba are back – but not as you’ve ever seen them before. It’s been forty years since the Swedish foursome, responsible for some of the most recognisable songs in pop music history, last released new music. But Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are back with new tracks – a new album, Abba Voyages, to be released in November 2021 – and more excitingly, new live shows.
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

ABBA's 'Voyage' shows will feature backing vocals, keys and synths by Little Boots. Little Boots has revealed her role in the upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' tour. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year, and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has announced she will be singing backing vocals, as well as playing live keyboards and synthesisers at the shows, which is a dream come true for the "life-long ABBA fan".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
94.5 PST

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album Breaks Apple Music and Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is breaking major records on streaming platforms. According to Apple Music in an Instagram post on Friday (Sept. 3), Drizzy’s CLB broke his own record for the most-streamed album in a single day. Sharing an image of the LP's artwork of different pregnant women emojis, the caption reads, “@champagnepapi topped his own record. 🏆 #CertifiedLoverBoy is now the biggest album debut EVER on Apple Music, surpassing the record 6 God set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018 #CLB."
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Foo Fighters Perform Medley At MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters were honored with the inaugural U.S. Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. The band not only accepted the award at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night but also presented a medley featuring three of their songs. Billie Eilish introduced Foo Fighters last night. “An entire generation...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

ABBA have announced their return to action for the first time since 1982 and have released a music video for the one of the two new songs that they have shared from their forthcoming album. The video is for the new track, "I Still Have Faith In You", which they...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba Voyage: Swedish band announce first album of new music in 39 years

Swedish pop band Abba has announced its first album in 39 years and debuted two new songs. The Mamma Mia hitmakers– Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – also unveiled plans for a high-tech concert show featuring digital versions of themselves. The anticipated projects will be titled...
MUSIC
NME

Little Boots to perform in live band at ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concerts

Little Boots has revealed that she will perform as part of ABBA‘s upcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts in London. The Swedish pop icons announced the “revolutionary” live experience last week (September 2), while also sharing their first new songs in 40 years: ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Everlong’, accept Global Icon Award at 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters performed a medley of songs at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where they were also were the recipients of the VMAs’ first Global Icon Award. The rockers were introduced by Billie Eilish, who said an “entire generation of music fans” had grown up with the band, and “they helped the world fall in love with rock and roll”.
MUSIC
Cult of Mac

Drake’s new album breaks Apple Music record just set by Kanye

Certified Lover Boy, the newest album from Drake, has broken the Apple Music streaming record set by Kanye West just a few days ago. In just 12 hours after the album’s release at midnight EST on Friday, September 3, it become 2021 most-streamed album and surpassed the 60 million streams that Donda racked up during its first 24 hours of availability.
MUSIC
Daily Mirror

Upcoming school holidays: When are the next UK breaks?

With children returning back to school for a new academic year this September there are still lots of holiday dates to look forward to in 2022. Halloween sweets have already started appearing in shops, with the spookiest costumes and scary decorations already on display. Before we know it Christmas will...
U.K.
Billboard

Drake Breaks Apple Music's One-Day Song Streaming Record Three Times

'Certified Lover Boy' tracks “Girls Want Girls" featuring Lil Baby, “Champagne Poetry” and “Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott all broke the streaming service's previous record. Drake’s sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, continues to break records on Apple Music, now with three songs from the project beating the record for most-streamed...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy