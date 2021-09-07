ABBA’s Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Breaks Universal Music UK’s Pre-Order Record
Universal Music UK has announced that ABBA’s hugely anticipated reunion album Voyage has the biggest ever pre-orders in the company’s history. Following the news last Thursday (2) of its upcoming release and the appearance of the new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” the album now has pre-sales of more than 80,000. The news was shared by the company ahead of today’s (7) opening of ticket sales for their 2022 live extravaganza ABBA Voyage.www.udiscovermusic.com
Comments / 0