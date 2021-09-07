Roma goalkeeper Olsen relieved to find Sheffield Utd move after Everton spell

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen is happy with his loan move to Sheffield United. The Swede spent last season with Everton and wanted to return to England this season. He told Expressen: "First and foremost, I am happy that it was resolved in the end. There was talk during the European Championships that there were rumours about clubs, for my own part the focus was on performing and following everything. I have two years left on my contract with Roma and it was their chance to sell me and make good money.