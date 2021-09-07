CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma goalkeeper Olsen relieved to find Sheffield Utd move after Everton spell

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma goalkeeper Robin Olsen is happy with his loan move to Sheffield United. The Swede spent last season with Everton and wanted to return to England this season. He told Expressen: "First and foremost, I am happy that it was resolved in the end. There was talk during the European Championships that there were rumours about clubs, for my own part the focus was on performing and following everything. I have two years left on my contract with Roma and it was their chance to sell me and make good money.

The US Sun

Watch Jose Mourinho replicate famous Porto vs Man Utd celebration as Roma get last-gasp winner in 1,000th game as boss

IN Jose Mourinho's 1,000th game as a manager, he replicated the ecstatic celebrations that introduced him to the world 17 years ago. It was at Old Trafford where his Porto team stunned Manchester United with a late Champions League winner that led to Mourinho racing down the touchline, revealing to us all his trademark brand of fiery jubilation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley manager Dyche rues 'mad six minute spell' against Everton

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has rued a "mad" six minute spell in Monday's loss to Everton. The Clarets were up 1-0 but conceded three goals in the space of six minutes, eventually losing 3-1. Dyche told reporters: "A poor reaction to us scoring. We let them creep into the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
defector.com

José Mourinho’s Roma Is Flying

José Mourinho is a creature of habit. When the self-anointed Special One takes over at a new club, good, immediate results tend to follow. It happened at Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Chelsea for a second time, and even his underwhelming stints at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur kicked off with promise. Now that he’s at Roma, still in that rosy honeymoon period, well before the almost inevitable rebellion, it’s no surprise that the wolves of Italian soccer have emerged as the most fun team in the country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin set for spell on sidelines

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be out for “two to three weeks, maybe more”, according to boss Rafael Benitez, due to toe and thigh injuries. The 24-year-old England international was left out for Monday night’s Premier League match against Burnley, with Benitez providing an update on the player’s fitness via the club’s Twitter account.
PREMIER LEAGUE

