White Castle Biometric Privacy Case to Shape Litigation Landscape

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article7th Cir. case centers around claim accrual under Illinois law. A Seventh Circuit case heading to oral argument will clarify when claims accrue under the oft-cited Biometric Information Privacy Act, impacting that type of litigation in Illinois and beyond. At the heart of the case, Cothron v. White Castle Sys....

news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Google Photos Privacy Case Stayed for Parallel State Court Suit

Pausing federal suit for state case promotes efficiency, judge says. Google sued over alleged biometric identifier collection from photos. won its bid to pause a proposed biometric privacy class action levied against it after an Illinois federal judge found that staying the case would promote efficiency. The federal lawsuit is...
LAW
Law.com

'Daubert' Restrictions on Evidence in Med Mal Cases and Implications for Litigators

For both sides in a medical malpractice case, expert medical testimony is critical. Expert medical testimony aids the jury in determining the essential issues in dispute: did the defendant deviate from the standard of care, and if so, did this deviation result in a medical injury? These issues require special knowledge to resolve. Therefore, expert medical testimony is fundamental to each party’s presentation of evidence at trial.
LAW
biometricupdate.com

One biometric data privacy case dismissed, two more pared back by judges

The ground under lawsuits alleging violations of Illinois’ landmark biometric privacy law shifted slightly this week after developments in three cases. Two of the cases, one involving IBM and another Google, likely hold little import because the judges agreed with the companies that some claims were duplicates. The third case...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Anti-Abortion Group Agrees Not to Enforce Six-Week Law

Texas Right to Life agreed to an order prohibiting it from suing Planned Parenthood affiliates in the state for alleged violations of a law that prohibits abortions after six weeks gestation while a lawsuit testing the provision’s validity moves forward. The anti-abortion group, its legislative director John Seago, and other...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Gaming Industry Nondisclosures Become Key Test of #MeToo Laws

California bans NDAs that keep workers from discussing harassment. Regulators allege gaming industry agreements interfering with probe. California regulators in their investigations into sexual harassment in the video game industry are targeting companies’ use of nondisclosure agreements, raising questions about whether they are preventing alleged victims from speaking to investigators or sharing their experiences publicly.
LAW
coloradopolitics.com

Supreme Court finds Colo. Springs police acted unconstitutionally with pole camera surveillance

Colorado Springs police violated constitutional protections against warrantless searches by using a pole-mounted camera to monitor a suspected drug dealer's home continuously for three months, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The key decision clarified the privacy rights of individuals in an age of advanced surveillance technology. Although the...
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Election Fraud Cases Sow Doubts About Legal Profession’s Future

Courts came down ‘hard’ on attorneys who filed frivolous lawsuits. Penalties and discipline against a dozen attorneys over Trump-fueled election challenges probably won’t discourage similar fraud suits in the future, legal experts say. Lawyers behind dismissed cases in several states have been cited for violating professional standards requiring candor in...
POLITICS
Law.com

Big Law Vies for Commercial Litigators

After separating from global engineering consultant Michael Baker International in late 2020, the firm’s chief legal officer was drawn in by a pitch from a former Duane Morris colleague to join Blank Rome’s commercial litigation practice group. Edward Gentilcore officially joined the Pittsburgh office of Blank Rome on Aug. 30...
LAW
in.gov

Complex Litigation

The Complex Litigation Division represents the State of Indiana in high profile and often multifaceted investigations and litigation in both state and federal courts. In furtherance of those matters, Complex Litigation works closely with other State agencies, States and office divisions to best advocate for Hoosiers. While not limited to one substantive subject matter area, Complex Litigation matters typically involve issues of unsettled law, large number of impacted individuals or damages, or issues of particular importance to the State of Indiana. Complex Litigation is unique in that it litigates and represents the State of Indiana sometimes on a nation -wide basis. In addition, Complex Litigation offers assistance to other Divisions regarding special cases that have many layers and elements of litigation issues. Most recently, the Division has spearheaded Indiana’s cases against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies. Complex Litigation also has an employee who is responsible for training and use of the electronic discovery platform for the entire Office of the Indiana Attorney General.
INDIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

AIA at 10: Patent Board Proves Durable, Strategies Have to Shift

The law that overhauled the U.S. patent review system hits its 10-year anniversary this week with both backers and opponents saying that although the administrative board it created is likely to persist, there are ways to improve it. Patent attorneys are sharply divided on the impact the America Invents Act...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Women Suing Riot Games Criticize Agency Intervening in Bias Suit

Female plaintiffs accuse state of seeking “control” over lawsuit. for harassment and pay discrimination accused California regulators of attempting to remove one of the plaintiffs from the litigation, part of what they allege is a broader effort by the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing to take control of the outcome of the class action.
BUSINESS
ABC7 Los Angeles

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Justice Department seeks order against Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has asked a federal court in Texas to stop the enforcement of a new state law that bans most abortions in the state while it decides the case. The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually...
TEXAS STATE

