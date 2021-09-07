CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Former Manchester United Boss Heaps Praise Upon Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Former Manchester United and current Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal is full of praise for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, discussing the German's system that saw the Blues win the Champions League last season.

The international manager took questions from journalists in a heated press conference, with the main topic of conversation being his side's 'defensive' system.

Firing back at the press, Van Gaal defended his tactics by citing the work of Tuchel, who plays 'incredibly well' with Chelsea.

The Netherlands boss said: "With 5-3-2 you can attack incredibly well, Chelsea is showing this and hats off for (Thomas) Tuchel who had to step in halfway through the season."

The five at the back formation is often criticised for being defensive but Tuchel has shown how the system can be tweaked for a more possession based side.

The German's Chelsea side look to control games, playing on the front foot rather than looking to counter attack as is often seen in the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vl86Q_0boaQ5EY00
SIPA USA

Van Gaal was keen to highlight this when defending his style, praising Tuchel - who has received so much admiraton for his Champions League campaign last season which saw him lift the trophy just several months after being named in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss will be hoping for even more success with his system as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

More Chelsea Coverage

