David Luiz is delighted with his move to Flamengo. After coming off contract at Arsenal, Luiz signed a two-year deal with Fla last week. At his presentation this morning, the 34 year-old defender said: "It is with great pleasure, from the bottom of my heart, that I introduce myself as a Flamengo player. I want to thank all those who are part of this dream. Many people have advised and shown me how big this challenge would have been, which I face with humility.

