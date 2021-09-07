CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About Man City Outfield Ambitions

The 28-year-old has played a focal part in the Sky Blues' success since his arrival to Manchester in 2017, helping his side win three Premier League titles among a host of domestic silverware.

After Claudio Bravo failed to make the number one spot his own during Pep Guardiola's first season at Manchester City, the Brazil international was signed for £35 million - a fee that now appears to be nothing less than a bargain, as Ederson has sealed his status as one of the world's best shot-stoppers in recent seasons.

His calm and inspiring displays between the sticks during Manchester City's first league win under Pep Guardiola in 2018 paved the way for a fresh contract, just one year into his time at the club, which is testament to the confidence he instilled in the defence.

In a recent interview, Ederson revealed where he would like to play outfield, as it has been suggested a few times that the shotstopper has the passing range of a midfielder.

He said, as quoted by City's official website: "If I were to go outfield, I would not ask to be a striker. I would prefer to play in midfield, in Kevin De Bruyne's place.

"If someone asked me to play, I would say: 'Take off De Bruyne and play me!' It would not change anything."

It has often been claimed over the past year that Ederson could be in the running to take a penalty given City's underwhelming record from 12 yards. Guardiola has also admitted that the Brazilian is very cool and composed from the spot.

Ederson has kept 97 clean sheets in 195 appearances across all competitions during his time at the club, and it cannot be understated how crucial his role has been to the Catalan boss' philosophy of playing out from the back.

The goalkeeper has been one of Pep Guardiola's best signings during his tenure at the club, and with him having his best years ahead of him, the club have done well to secure his future by agreeing a new deal.

IN THIS ARTICLE
