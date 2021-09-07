Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

The Premier League outfit have often been associated with problems in the left-sided full-back position, despite heavy financial investment in the spot back in the summer of 2017.

That was the summer when Manchester City officials secured the signing of Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco for a reported £52 million - however, the Frenchman has been nothing short of a disaster for the club, with form being consistently hampered by injury.

But it now seems as though the club may have their eye on a successor, in the form of another French left-back, with a two-way fight on the cards for the player next summer.

According to the information of CalcioMercato in Italy, AC Milan's 23 year-old left-back Theo Hernandez is attracting interest from both Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Interest from the latter appears to be rather strange, given their signing of highly-rated Portugal international Nuno Mendes - a long-term left-back talent for the French club.

While the report does not elaborate on the level of interest or potential transfer fees involved in a possible swoop for Hernandez, transfer website Transfermarkt values the player at £45 million - however his price tag is likely to be double that come next summer.

Manchester City had held an intention to sign a left-back during the last summer transfer window, but following the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish in early August, the club switched their focus to a striker.

Ultimately, neither position was filled, and Pep Guardiola has been left with multiple makeshift options at left-back and no natural strikers for the duration of the ongoing season - a campaign where the Catalan boss is once again expected to deliver.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra