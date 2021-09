PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spirit Airlines says a potential maintenance issue forced pilots to abandon their take-off from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh. As Spirit Flight 334 returned to the gate at McCarran International Airport, the aircraft experienced a flat tire. The airline said when the tires blew out, then the brakes caught on fire. According to the company, the pilot and first officer noticed a mechanical issue just as the plane was about to go airborne. It was a go or no-go and the flight officers decided to not risk it. “This is a big decision. Fortunately, this is a decision we practice,...

5 HOURS AGO