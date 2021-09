For as far along as games have come from the pong simulators of the ’70s, it seems like every idea has been put into practice at some point. Have you ever wanted to fight other crabs as a crab yourself, complete with human weaponry? Or to raise a fish with a human face, narrated by Leonard Nimoy? Perhaps you want something more grounded, like driving a bus for eight hours straight with no breaks? These are the kind of topics that gaming can bring to the world, for better or worse. Several months ago, when I came across Webbed while casually browsing Twitter, I couldn’t help but be enveloped in that same sensation. “A game where you play as a spider, and that’s it? I’m all for it.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO