CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Metropolitan University College of Medicine

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): Situated in AntiguaBarbuda, one of the most popular island countries in the Eastern Caribbean, Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua (MUCM) offers a perfect blend of high-quality medical education and exemplary quality of life. At Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua, students are subjected...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
crowleytoday.com

Colleges, universities update Regents on COVID protocols

Students attending public colleges and universities across the state will be required to be vaccinated this fall according to details shared with the Board of Regents during its regular meeting. Presidents from the Louisiana State University System, University of Louisiana System, Southern System and Louisiana Community and Technical College System...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

How to fight big universities that stomp on your local college credits

Americans long for advice on getting from high school to a good college. There is an inexhaustible supply of writing and consulting on that subject, including a book I wrote 18 years ago that you can get for just $1.35 in used but good condition on Amazon. Sadly, it is...
COLLEGES
lipscomb.edu

Greetings from the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy

We are off to a fast start in the 2021 academic year. Our student pharmacists have returned to campus after a summer of work and rest in order to get ready for the work ahead. The College welcomed our newest students in August and we were able to have our White Coat Ceremony in person, albeit with limited attendance. It has been good to be back in-person for classes, even though, due to the ongoing issues with the COVID-delta variant, we are still taking precautions and allowing students to learn outside the classroom, when needed. We are very fortunate that most of our student pharmacists and faculty/staff have been vaccinated for COVID, which is important in keeping our family healthy and minimizing the chances of severe disease. We do know, however, that many have still been affected by this horrible virus, and we continue to be mindful and prayerful for those who have been affected.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Medical Education#Scholarships#Antiguabarbuda#Mucm#American#Johns Hopkins University#Ministry Of Education#Md#Csr#Detailswhatsapp#Ani Pnn
flyernews.com

OPINION: Are vaccine mandates on college and university campuses a good idea?

Photo of Ren Sikes’s vaccine card, the Opinions Editor for Flyer News. Despite vaccine mandates being put into place at the University of Cincinnati and Ohio University, a vaccine mandate at the University of Dayton would likely have negative consequences. The UD Student News Digest has already addressed the question...
DAYTON, OH
bizjournals

Tuition costs impacting local, national colleges and universities

The school year has begun for many colleges and universities, and with that comes tuition payments, which have been a focal point for institutions across the nation. But in the Birmingham area, there has been little change for many local schools. According to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher...
COLLEGES
1470 WMBD

Donation to U of I College of Medicine funds scholarship for rural healthcare

PEORIA, Ill. – An important donation has been made to the University of Illinois College of Medicine’s Peoria campus. Canton-based Graham Health System has donated $500,000 to a scholarship that provides third-year medical students with a clinical experience in rural communities, called the “Rural Student Physician Program.”. “This generous scholarship...
PEORIA, IL
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College and Martin University Expand Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Martin University and Ivy Tech Community College have expanded their partnership. Dr. Marcus Kolb, assistant vice president of Academic Quality and Assessment at Ivy Tech, will be shared with Martin, the state’s only Predominately Black Institution (PBI) that offers four-year undergraduate and master’s degrees, to serve as an Executive on Loan.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Texarkana Gazette

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana ranked No. 3 community college in state by Niche

HOPE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has been ranked as the third best community college in Arkansas by Niche.com. Niche is a website that uses analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. There were a total of 12 colleges on the list.
HOPE, AR
Inside Indiana Business

Best University, College Rankings Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS - U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of best national universities and colleges in the U.S. and the Hoosier State has eight on the overall list. The publication calculates its ranking based on six categories, including student outcomes, faculty resources, and expert opinion. The other...
INDIANA STATE
kalw.org

California Colleges And Universities Are Tracking COVID-19 Data

The dashboard details vary from campus to campus. In some cases, the dashboards include data on vaccination rates and the number of students who are in isolation and quarantine. But others are limited to showing the number of confirmed Covid cases on their campuses. The California State University Office of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Morning Sun

Ascension Michigan signs 25-year agreement with CMU College of Medicine

Ascension Michigan has signed a 25-year agreement with Central Michigan University College of Medicine to help educate and train medical students at several Ascension Michigan hospitals. This includes Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw and Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. “We are very...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily News-Record

Local Colleges, Universities Reporting Low COVID-19 Numbers

With a few weeks into the fall semester for area colleges and universities, they are reporting relatively low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases so far. James Madison University students returned to campus on Aug. 20 and classes began on Aug. 25. According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 156...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy