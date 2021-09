A first female head coach or manager in the English men’s professional game would help to “shatter a prejudice”, the chair of Women In Football has said.League Two club Forest Green said they were preparing to shortlist a female candidate for their top job earlier this year, until it turned out her CV had been sent in without her or her agent’s knowledge.The League Managers’ Association is one of a number of organisations and individuals who have made pledges in support of WIF’s #GetOnside campaign, and the network’s chair, Ebru Koksal, believes that first appointment would change perceptions. ...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO