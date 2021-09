Chaffee County Public Health has been instructed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to hold off on implementing their COVID Booster Program. In an open letter to the public, Chaffee County Public Health announced that, “while President Biden and Governor Polis have recently made statements that COVID-19 booster shots should be available for various populations, Chaffee County Public Health has been instructed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to wait until the use of boosters is approved and the eligible populations and logistics surrounding boosters are determined before implementing a booster program.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO