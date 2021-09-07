CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Legislators Get Death Threats Over Plans to Kill Wolves

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 8 days ago
I know registered Republicans who don’t like many of their party’s own elected legislators. At both the state and national level. Some of my friends even call them Republicans in name only, or by the acronym RINO and, yet. None of these frustrated Republican voters ever threaten to kill their legislators.

Cracker Jacques
8d ago

Perhaps we can convince them to go surround a wolf pack and "peacefully protest"?

Michelle Peery
8d ago

Would love to know where the people lived l think they need to be confined with a wolf for hmmm 🤔 should take maybe a hour can’t believe they got death threats hope you find them and lock them up with a wolf

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

