Graphics cards are getting more expensive again
The price of graphics cards has been a sore subject for many over the last year, with a tragic mix of hardware shortages and high demand causing massive inflation. With China's crackdown on Cryptomining operations resulting in ex-mining GPUs flooding the market, it was anticipated that we could finally start to see prices of new hardware drop to something more affordable, but it seems recent market analysis suggests we're not out of the woods yet.www.techradar.com
