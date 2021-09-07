CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Public procession planned for Corpsman Soviak on Wednesday

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A public procession is planned for Wednesday morning after the remains of U.S. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak arrive in Cleveland. The plane carrying Soviak’s remains is scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:25 a.m. Soviak, from Berlin Heights, was killed on Aug. 25 at the Abbey Gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

