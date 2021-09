As we muddle our way to the end of the 2021 season, hoping the team can finish above .500, I continue to wonder which players will have the distinction of being in the FIRST Opening Day Lineup for the Cleveland Guardians. There are a lot of positions to sort out between players currently on the roster and those free agents or trade targets who could potentially be on the roster next year. The following post is my attempt to do that sorting out based on what I think the team will most likely do, with a little bit of what I HOPE they will do mixed in.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO