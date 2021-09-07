CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Armon-Jones and Goya Gumbani rep for south east London in their “Fix It” video

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.K. jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones connects with London-based rapper Goya Gumbani on new single "Fix It." The breezy summer jam connects Ezra Collective member Armon-Jones' jazzy keys with NYC transplant Gumbani's warm and melodic flow. Today the duo share the video for track, shining a light on the Hither Green area of south east London both call home.

