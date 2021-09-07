CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0boaOUky00

Turkey continued on Tuesday to reach out to regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a renewed bid to mend frayed ties that have stoked regional tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was taking “positive steps" to improve relations as Turkish and Egyptian officials were holding a second round of talks in Ankara.

“Our friends at the ministry are meeting (Egyptian officials),” he said in an interview with broadcaster NTV. “If we decide together after the meetings, we will take the necessary mutual steps to appoint an ambassador.”

Egypt and Turkey have not shared ambassadors since 2013, when relations worsened following the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi by military chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, now the country’s president.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while its Arab rivals supported an opposing faction.

“There is no lasting friendship or enmity in international relations,” said Cavusoglu.

The minister held out the possibility of striking a maritime deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean, similar to the one struck with the Tripoli government in late 2019. That deal led to renewed tensions between Turkey and neighboring Greece and Cyprus over energy exploration in the region.

Cavusoglu proposed a summit of eastern Mediterranean nations to reconcile disputes.

On relations with the UAE, Turkey's top diplomat said there were “positive steps in the normalization process.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with the UAE’s de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, by telephone last week.

Cavusoglu also reiterated Turkey’s wish to resolve its dispute with the U.S. over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey, Egypt pledge further talks to normalise ties after 2nd round

ANKARA/CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalise strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement. The talks were held in Ankara over two days...
WORLD
Axios

Frosty relationship between Turkey and UAE begins to thaw

Ankara — Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, longtime regional rivals, have in recent weeks stepped up their efforts to mend ties. Driving the news: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a rare phone call on Monday with the UAE's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. That was followed by a call on Tuesday between their foreign ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

Analysis-Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy

ANKARA (Reuters) – A truce between bitter regional rivals Turkey and the United Arab Emirates has calmed tensions that fuelled conflicts including Libya’s war, officials and diplomats say, after years of animosity and insults. But with political differences still running deep, the two countries are expected to focus on building...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

ANKARA (Reuters) – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey’s discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained. The regional rivals have held a series of contacts...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Morsi
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey, Egypt agree to further talks in bid to ease tensions

ISTANBUL — East Mediterranean rivals Turkey and Egypt have agreed to continue talks aimed at stabilizing relations after the end of a second round of negotiations, the two governments said Wednesday. A joint statement said that after a two-day meeting in Ankara it was agreed to extend talks, “confirming (the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Taliban regime faces recognition challenge

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI): After taking over Afghanistan and announcing the government in the troubled country, the Taliban regime faces the challenge of getting recognition, local media reported on Monday. The Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year...
WORLD
routesonline.com

S7 Airlines expands Egypt, UAE service

S7 Airlines is further increasing its flying program to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts following the ending of a six-year flight ban. The oneworld alliance member is also launching three new services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eight Egyptian routes are being added to the carrier’s network this winter, connecting...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Israeli PM visits Egypt for talks with President el-Sissi

Egypt and Israel have often found themselves on the same side of a wider regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has visited Egypt for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was the first official visit by an Israeli premier...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Un#Uae#Turkish#Egyptian#Ntv#Arab#Tripoli#Russian
hot96.com

U.S. to hold $130m of Egypt’s military aid over human rights -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will withhold $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt in order to pressure to the Arab ally to improve its human rights record, two sources familiar with the matter, including a U.S. official, said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned move is a...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy