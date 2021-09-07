CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

5 Things to know for September 7: Capitol riot, coronavirus, 9/11, Ida, Guinea

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA toddler has been found three days after he went missing in the Australian wilderness, authorities confirmed. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Capitol riot. Law enforcement needs to take the upcoming right-wing rally in support of jailed January...

Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS
investing.com

Guinea has a long history of coups: here are 5 things to know about the country

Members of Guinea's special forces are seen outside the Palace of the People in Conakry, Guinea, Sept. 6, 2021. Photo by Xinhua via Getty ImagesOn September 5, officers of an elite special forces army unit overthrew the 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Condé in a coup. The nation of 13 million is now under the control of junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who has dissolved the government and made a series of pronouncements. These include an assurance of calm to the vital mining sector.
AMERICAS
Click2Houston.com

5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, September 3

1. President Biden says Supreme Court abortion ruling ‘insults’ rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. President Joe Biden has said the Supreme Court abortion ruling “insults” the rule of law, says government will seek ways to protect access to procedure. A deeply divided...
HOUSTON, TX
arcamax.com

Lawmakers, staff urged to avoid Capitol during Saturday protest

A demonstration this Saturday in support of people arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection has prompted security officials to warn members of Congress and their staffs to stay away from the U.S. Capitol on that day. A memo circulated Tuesday by the new House sergeant-at-arms, William Walker, also pointed out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbch.com

Afghanistan updates: Blinken faces grilling on Capitol Hill

(NEW YORK) -- With the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal now complete after 20 years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over the country, including the Kabul airport, the site of an often-desperate evacuation effort in past weeks. But even as the last American troops were flown out to meet...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Trump says terrorists 'absolutely' airlifted from Afghanistan in US evacuation

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, suggested that terrorists "absolutely" were airlifted from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. evacuation effort from Kabul last month, questioning the Biden administration's vetting process. The former president, during the interview, called the Biden administration’s effort...
POTUS

