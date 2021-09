Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris described his rookie debut as a “good learning experience” as the Steelers defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16. “I think we knew as a team we’re just trying to get our identity so we knew we were going to start off kind of slow,” Harris said. “It was not what we were hoping for but that’s just part of building, but the same token, the Buffalo Bills is a really good team. It’s a great learning experience really because it was a lot of rookies playing. It was a good learning experience for us to play against a really good team and finish the way we did.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO