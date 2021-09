A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of the man accused of abandoning his dog at a beach last month in Revere, Massachusetts. Elias Pacheco Osario, 27, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday for an animal cruelty charge. He is accused of chaining his 50 lb. pit bull mix -- named "Killer" -- to an exposed steel rod at the edge of Short Beach on the afternoon of Aug. 29.