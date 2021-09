As the 2021 NFL season is upon us, the Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely seem to know what they want to accomplish this season. However, some fans and media know if this team has yet discovered it’s true identity. As always, BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO