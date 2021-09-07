Tonight's Forecast: Storms end, sky clears

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight the calm conditions return to the area with decreasing clouds and humidity levels. Temps will fall into the 50s for overnight lows. There’s a chance for stray showers Wednesday afternoon or evening as a trough of low pressure lingers overhead. High temps Wednesday - Friday will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sun, but also pop-up cumulus clouds. A weak system will pass to our north on Saturday. With that, we may see a few showers.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. West wind around 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.