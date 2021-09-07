CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Storms end, sky clears

By Laura Velasquez
 8 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — Tonight the calm conditions return to the area with decreasing clouds and humidity levels. Temps will fall into the 50s for overnight lows. There’s a chance for stray showers Wednesday afternoon or evening as a trough of low pressure lingers overhead. High temps Wednesday - Friday will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sun, but also pop-up cumulus clouds. A weak system will pass to our north on Saturday. With that, we may see a few showers.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. West wind around 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs are slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

