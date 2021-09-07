How To Live With a Dirty Family Secret

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I have one child, a little girl who turned 2 at the very beginning of the pandemic and is now 3 years old. She is a bright and chatty kid, and despite the fact that she probably doesn’t even remember a time before lockdowns and quarantines, she’s incredibly social and loves seeing other kids at the store or park, saying hi to cashiers and neighbors, and facetiming extended family. We have absolutely no concerns about her development. She went to a day camp several weeks this past summer and was scheduled to start preschool in a week. Unfortunately, we live in area where masks are generally seen as “optional”—and this includes her preschool. With the high caseload in our area and given the fact that she can’t be vaccinated quite yet, we decided to keep her home this fall since I’m fortunate enough to be able to be at-home full time with her. I checked in with her doctors to see if they had any concerns about the effect continued lockdown would have on her. They not only felt that she would be just fine, but in fact agreed with our reasoning.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO