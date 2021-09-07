CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Live With a Dirty Family Secret

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Usually when something enters Rachel’s parents’ home, it never leaves. Growing up, Rachel and her siblings...

Slate

I Discovered My Sweet-Seeming Son Is a Horrible Online Bully

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 13-year-old son is, for lack of a better term, “extremely online.” He has a few social media accounts that I have the password to, but have never really looked into his behavior on those because we never had a reason to (my husband and I believe that once our children have earned our trust, there needs to be a specific reason in order for us to check up on them). Well, the reason has arrived. It appears he’s been bullying another boy at school via one of the social media apps, calling him “retarded” and making jokes about the other boy’s mother. I am, of course, horrified. I checked his other accounts and it turns out my kid is pretty much a massive troll. He constantly posts “edgy” content to get a rise out of people and seems to be amused when he provokes an emotional response. There are a few other boys in his class who egg him on—I haven’t reached out to their parents yet.
KIDS
Slate

Who Is Egging Chicago? A Hard-Boiled Detective Story

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Somebody has been hurling raw eggs at people in Chicago. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison...
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

How To Crack Your Kid Like a CIA Operative

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Every kid sneaks a cookie from the cookie jar, but Jamie’s 8 year-old daughter Simone has...
KIDS
Slate

Help! I Saw My Son and His Boyfriend Hitting Each Other. Should I Intervene?

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My son Jackson came out as bisexual last year, and my husband and I do not have a problem with that at all. Sexuality doesn’t matter to us, and we were just so happy he decided to open up. Jackson introduced us to Nathan about a year ago. Nathan seemed like a great guy—smart, funny, got along with everyone, and was great with Jackson—and it seemed they were very much in love. For the past year, their relationship has been going seemingly smoothly, and they are glued together whenever we visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
KHQ Right Now

‘Lucifer’ Goes to Family Therapy, Plus Who’s Conducting a Secret Investigation?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 5 “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar.”]. Well, Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) was looking for a challenge after having God (Dennis Haysbert) on her couch, and she gets one as Lucifer‘s final season continues: future child angst faced by present-day parents.
TV SERIES
EatThis

3 Major Secrets to Living to 99, According to Betty White

Betty White has had a career—and life—that's enviable by any measure of success. Playing lead roles in beloved programs like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, the star is now 99 years old and just as witty, charming, and in-demand as ever—no small feat in a business where countless would-be stars fizzle out fast.
CELEBRITIES
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
Slate

My Family Says We’re Screwing Up Our Kid by Keeping Her Home From Preschool

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I have one child, a little girl who turned 2 at the very beginning of the pandemic and is now 3 years old. She is a bright and chatty kid, and despite the fact that she probably doesn’t even remember a time before lockdowns and quarantines, she’s incredibly social and loves seeing other kids at the store or park, saying hi to cashiers and neighbors, and facetiming extended family. We have absolutely no concerns about her development. She went to a day camp several weeks this past summer and was scheduled to start preschool in a week. Unfortunately, we live in area where masks are generally seen as “optional”—and this includes her preschool. With the high caseload in our area and given the fact that she can’t be vaccinated quite yet, we decided to keep her home this fall since I’m fortunate enough to be able to be at-home full time with her. I checked in with her doctors to see if they had any concerns about the effect continued lockdown would have on her. They not only felt that she would be just fine, but in fact agreed with our reasoning.
KIDS
Slate

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Historian and author Adam Tooze joins Felix Salmon and Emily Peck to talk about his new...
ENTERTAINMENT
wordonfire.org

How to Live a Meaningful Life

Last week, I had the great good fortune to sit down for a Zoom interview with Jordan Peterson, Jonathan Pageau, and John Vervaeke. As I’m sure you know, Peterson, Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, is one of the most influential figures in the culture today. Pageau is an artist and iconographer working in the Orthodox Christian tradition, and Vervaeke is a professor of cognitive psychology at the University of Toronto. All three of these gentlemen have a powerful presence on social media. The topic of our conversation was a theme that preoccupies all four of us—namely, the crisis of meaning in our culture, especially among the young. To kick things off, Peterson asked each of us to give our definition of meaning and, more specifically, of religious meaning. When my time came, I offered this: to live a meaningful life is to be in purposive relationship to value, and to live a religiously meaningful life is to be in purposive relationship to the summum bonum, or the supreme value.
RELIGION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES

