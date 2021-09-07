CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Really Worth Losing Family Over a Vaccination Fight?

By Doyin Richards
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Growing up, my mother and her parents were my closest family. They were loving and supportive, and even though my mom was gone half of every year, I was convinced she was the best mom ever. However, this has been changing slowly over the last 10 or so years. I’m writing this now because I need to create some boundaries and now I have a 1-year-old son to consider.

Racistnotallowed
8d ago

Stop with the narrative that if your vaccinated your better than thou. Stop your still getting sick with the jab and some are killing people. But anywho to each it's own. I'm not putting all my trust in a shot that isn't as mature as the disease it trying to cure. 2 shots and a booster in less than 6months and still not foul proof. I pray we get it right but unvaccinated or vaccinated everyone is still suffering on both Aisles....

Linda Wilson
8d ago

if they think they're going to make me put that poison in my body, yes, they can go away and stay away.

