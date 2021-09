MTA Metro-North Railroad president, Catherine Rinaldi, announced on Monday, Sept. 6, that the Hudson Line service will resume for the morning commute on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The first trains to operate since the remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed record-setting rains in the region on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 1, will begin operating Tuesday shortly after 4 a.m. Trains will operate every half hour in each direction during main commute times and hourly at other times to all stations from Croton-Harmon south. Poughkeepsie service will be hourly at all times.

