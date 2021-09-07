CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEADLINES: Ida victim recovered, woman charged with killing boyfriend, actor Michael K. Williams dies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. The Harrison Police Department confirmed Monday that they recovered the body of the Iona College professor swept away by floodwaters with her husband while trying to get home to Rye Brook during Ida. Police say Fran Bailie's body was found and identified Monday. Her husband, Ken Bailie's body had already been recovered.

