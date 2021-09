In the next decade, data privacy is set to become the singular defining issue that impacts how people choose to interact with government and big business. Consumer concerns are rising fast in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic that has turbocharged the digitalization of every aspect of society. And while legislation like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) represents a valiant first attempt to hold government bodies and private companies accountable for how they handle our personal data – many consumers are now taking issue with their growing lack of data privacy and control.

