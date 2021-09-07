CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kazakhstan president says too early to set export duty on grain

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

ALMATY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday it was premature to impose export duties on grain as the country prepares for a more modest harvest this year due to drought. "The government is raising the issue of introducing an export duty on grain in the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Nigerian annual inflation at 17.01% in August -stats office

ABUJA (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Nigeria was 17.01% in August, compared with 17.38% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. A separate food price index showed inflation at 20.3% in August, compared with 21.03% in July. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat retreats from near 1-week high though supply concerns cap losses

CANBERRA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dipped on Wednesday, edging down from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, though global supply concerns amid strong demand limited the losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Drought#Almaty#Reuters
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm despite export cancellations

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Wednesday, supported by firmer corn and wheat markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans settled 12 cents higher at $12.94-1/2 a bushel. December soymeal futures lost $2.20 to $339.60 a ton, while December soyoil added 1.50 cents to 58.37 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported two soybean sales cancellations, including 132,000 tonnes from China and 196,000 tonnes from unknown destinations. * The U.S. soybean crush rose to a three-month high in August and topped all trade estimates, while soyoil stocks at the end of last month also exceeded expectations, according to National Oilseed Processors Association. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
AGRICULTURE
jack1065.com

Indonesia’s August exports hit record high on resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, rising 64.1% on a yearly basis, boosted by a surge in shipments of mining products, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday. The growth pace handily beat an analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after strong rally, supply worries cap losses

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures ticked lower on Wednesday, easing from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, although global supply concerns amid strong demand limited the losses. Corn rose for a second session, while soybeans bounced back. “Wheat futures are down but tightness in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-More French wheat exports seen staying within EU -FranceAgriMer

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its outlook for French soft wheat exports within the European Union this season while reducing expectations for shipments outside the bloc. In cereal supply and demand projections, FranceAgriMer raised its projection of French soft wheat exports to other members...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Agriculture Online

Germany needs new pig farming strategy to counter low prices - minister

HAMBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany needs to develop a new strategy for the pig farming industry to help farmers who are facing ruinously low prices, German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on Tuesday. The minister pointed to a continuing fall in the amount of pork that Germans eat, poor...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to plant less winter wheat for 2022 crop - analysts

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian farmers are expected to sow less winter wheat this autumn than record levels seen a year ago due to unfavourable weather conditions, a switch to oilseeds in some regions and concerns about the country's grain export tax, analysts said. Russia is the world's largest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil beef en route to China in limbo after mad cow export ban

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA/BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil continued to ship beef to China after an export ban took effect earlier this month, with the two sides in talks on what to do with possibly thousands of tonnes of meat in legal limbo, according to analysts and people with knowledge of the matter.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Sept 15

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 99.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 2.65 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 15) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 99.4 70.8 17.5 2.3 6.2 Crop, as of same date 114.8 82.0 21.0 2.1 6.1 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 2.65 2.89 2.41 1.65 37.91 Yield, as of same date 2.93 3.13 2.74 1.66 36.04 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 37.5 24.5 7.3 1.4 0.2 hectares Harvested area, as of 39.2 26.2 7.7 1.3 0.2 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 8.5 million hectares, down from 8.6 million hectares at Sept. 15, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on oil strength, wheat up on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Wednesday, supported by strength in the crude oil market and firming wheat futures. Wheat climbed as Russia joined France and Canada this week in reducing its production forecast for wheat at a time of strong global demand. Soybeans firmed, though...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn fall on forecast of larger U.S. crops

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn fell on Monday as the market's focus returned to forecasts of larger U.S. harvests made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat dropped on easing concerns about global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.80-3/4...
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

China’s coal output edges up in August as mines reopen

China’s August coal output edged up from a 26-month low in the prior month, as Beijing re-opened dozens of mines and approved several new ones to ensure supply and cool high prices. The world’s largest miner and consumer of coal churned out 335.24 million tonnes of the commodity last month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentina 2021/22 soy, wheat, corn harvests seen up - BA Grains Exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's soy harvest is seen at 44 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season compared to 43.1 mln tonnes in 2020/2021, while its corn production is estimated at 55 mln tonnes this year - a potential record compared to the 50.5 mln tonnes produced previously, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from five Brazilian meatpackers -report

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from five Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Monday, citing Brazil's Agriculture Ministry. According to Valor, the five unnamed meatpackers are...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

URGENT-Bunge, port agencies targets in probe ordered by Brazil port regulator

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of global grain merchant Bunge and two port agents will be targeted in an investigation ordered by national port regulator Antaq, according to a regulatory decision in the federal gazette on Tuesday. The probe, to be conducted by a regional branch...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat gains as global supply scales back

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Tuesday as key wheat-producing nations lower production outlooks, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.00-3/4 a bushel, a 2% jump, its biggest daily gain since August 18. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat added 15-1/2 cents to $7.01-3/4, while MGEX December spring wheat added 11-1/4 cents to $8.87-1/4. * France cut its estimate of soft wheat production by more than 600,000 tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer weather in the European Union's biggest grain grower. * Canada's drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its Monday afternoon crop conditions report, pegged 12% of winter wheat planted, up from 5% the week prior. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy