Kazakhstan president says too early to set export duty on grain

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Tuesday as key wheat-producing nations lower production outlooks, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.00-3/4 a bushel, a 2% jump, its biggest daily gain since August 18. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat added 15-1/2 cents to $7.01-3/4, while MGEX December spring wheat added 11-1/4 cents to $8.87-1/4. * France cut its estimate of soft wheat production by more than 600,000 tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer weather in the European Union's biggest grain grower. * Canada's drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its Monday afternoon crop conditions report, pegged 12% of winter wheat planted, up from 5% the week prior. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)
