Eagles News: Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a contract extension by now

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... As Dallas Goedert enters the final year of his rookie contract, he’s doing so without a long-term contract extension. That’s a bit of a surprise to him. “My representation, we talked about it earlier, we thought we’d have a deal done by this time of the year,” Goedert said on Monday afternoon, “but the team decided to go a different way. We haven’t got that done yet.” Back in early June, the 26-year-old Goedert said talks were ongoing. So sometime between then and now they broke down. If you’re wondering, Goedert said he doesn’t think Zach Ertz’s presence on the roster changed the course of these talks. Goedert said when the negotiations were cut off it was still unclear whether or not Ertz would be back. “I’m not too worried about it,” Goedert said. “I believe in what I can do. I believe in going out and being able to perform and whatever happens, happens. Not too worried about my contract right now. Just want to focus on winning games, winning the division and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.”