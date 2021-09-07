CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a contract extension by now

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... As Dallas Goedert enters the final year of his rookie contract, he’s doing so without a long-term contract extension. That’s a bit of a surprise to him. “My representation, we talked about it earlier, we thought we’d have a deal done by this time of the year,” Goedert said on Monday afternoon, “but the team decided to go a different way. We haven’t got that done yet.” Back in early June, the 26-year-old Goedert said talks were ongoing. So sometime between then and now they broke down. If you’re wondering, Goedert said he doesn’t think Zach Ertz’s presence on the roster changed the course of these talks. Goedert said when the negotiations were cut off it was still unclear whether or not Ertz would be back. “I’m not too worried about it,” Goedert said. “I believe in what I can do. I believe in going out and being able to perform and whatever happens, happens. Not too worried about my contract right now. Just want to focus on winning games, winning the division and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.”

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devonta Smith
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles open as home underdogs to the 49ers in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles had the second-largest margin of victory in Week 1 (before Monday Night Football, at least). They’ve clearly earned some respect. Right?. Apparently not! The Birds actually opened as 3.5-point home underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line isn’t totally...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health. A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Eagles discussed Dallas Goedert trade with Vikings

Despite being a constant subject of trade rumors in the offseason, it appears Zach Ertz will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles this year. The veteran tight end finally broke his silence on Wednesday and indicated the relationship between him and the organization has been mended. It still seems possible that...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jason Kelce has a new look

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz blew the Twitterverse wide open when he reported to training camp last month, both because he wasn’t expected to be in camp after a summer of trade rumblings... and because he rolled up rocking a new bleached-blonde hairdo. Was it a message? A midlife crisis? Did we need to talk to Julie Ertz? Eagles fans had all the theories. Ultimately it was probably just a fashion choice, but it was a fun talking point for a little while. And apparently Ertz’s new style inspired at least one of his teammates to join the Blonde Brigade. Brandon Brooks updated his Instagram story on Thursday night with a quick snippet of none other than Eagles center Jason Kelce sporting a new blonde hairdo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles News#Sb Nation#Han
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rumors: Might trading Dallas Goedert be their play?

We’ve heard rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, and Andre Dillard for a while now, but we haven’t heard any rumors about Philly trading the 49th-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Dallas Goedert. That would be ridiculous, right? Clearly, he has to be one of the young building blocks on this roster that this team wants to build around.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles rooting guide for Week 1 games

The first Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season is HERE! That means it’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 1 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning high picks from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Sydney
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 1

There are nearly 40 former Eagles still playing around the league — plus quite a few bouncing around practice squads — and more than a handful are doing big things for their new teams. The Eagles did face off against one former player in Week 1, defensive end Steven Means,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Are signs pointing towards the Eagles trading Dallas Goedert?

On Wednesday afternoon, Eagles TE Zach Ertz sat down in front of reporters with a renewed sense of optimism about the upcoming season. Prepared to put the past behind him, the veteran pass-catcher spoke glowingly of the new era that has just started in Philadelphia, but is that perhaps a sign that there has been a change of heart somewhere along the line?
NFL
fastphillysports.com

2-TIGHT-END-SET OF ERTZ AND GOEDERT MAY SAVE EAGLES QB HURTS!

Zach Ertz is still an Eagle, which is surprising since everyone thought he’d be traded by now or even cut to save save cap space. But he looks look, and that means the Eagles will be running a two-tight end set with Dallas Goedert more than most teams are capable of.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Podcast: Previewing Eagles vs. Falcons

And what better way to pass the time until Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons than with a BGN Radio preview podcast?! That’s right, Jimmy Kempski and I are back in our regular season format to discuss all things Birds. (The midnight green ones versus the dirty ones this week.)
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata. While he only played 16 snaps, Mailata moved and manhandled defenders the way elite NFL left tackles do. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle is in store for a big year.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Now Birds bosses are getting fiscally tight with Goedert

Another year, another key Eagles tight end without the contract extension he’d hoped for. This time the man on the spot is veteran Dallas Goedert, who confirmed Monday that contract talks with the Eagles stalled recently, leaving his future uncertain as he enters his fourth season. “We thought we’d have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy