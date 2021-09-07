Apple references four new iPhone models in MagSafe FCC filing
Apple may be gearing up to launch four new iPhones at its next event that's expected to happen sometime this month. 9to5Mac and MacRumors have spotted an FCC filing for a revised MagSafe charger, and while it doesn't say how the new version improves upon its predecessor, the document includes the device's testing information. Apparently, the tech giant tested it on four "New Phone" items, as well as on four "legacy" devices.www.engadget.com
