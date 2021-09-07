Pub chain launches 'jab and job' recruitment drive

Job vacancies are “surging”, with two million advertised on one site so far this year, new research suggests.Reed.co.uk said the two million roles it advertised for the first seven months of the year surpassed the total for all of 2020.The recruiters said job opportunities had continued to surge, especially in transport and logistics, computing and telecoms, education, customer service and social care, reflecting changes in the labour market as the UK returns to normality post-pandemic.Simon Wingate, managing director of Reed.co.uk, said: “These numbers are further proof the labour market is recovering from Covid-19 at pace.“This year, Reed.co.uk has shattered records for job postings. May was the best month for job postings since 2008 and this record was subsequently broken in June and then July, with over half a million roles added in just those two months alone.”

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO