Pub chain launches 'jab and job' recruitment drive

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scottish hospitality group hopes to encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine at the same time as applying for a job. Signature Pubs, which owns 24 venues in Scotland, says it needs to hire about 120 people due to staff shortages across the country. Candidates will be able...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Five ways we think office work will change

The majority of people think that the world of office work has changed quite radically due to covid, surveys for the BBC suggest. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic many office-based workers worked from home during lockdowns. As pandemic restrictions eased, workers in England were urged to gradually return...
HEALTH
BBC

Amazon to recruit 55,000 staff for expansion drive

Amazon is looking to hire 55,000 staff globally for corporate jobs and roles in robotics, research and engineering. About 40,000 jobs will be in the US, with 2,500 in the UK and the remainder mostly in India, Germany and Japan. Chief executive Andy Jassy said Amazon needed more staff to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Job vacancies surge, say recruiters

Job vacancies are “surging”, with two million advertised on one site so far this year, new research suggests.Reed.co.uk said the two million roles it advertised for the first seven months of the year surpassed the total for all of 2020.The recruiters said job opportunities had continued to surge, especially in transport and logistics, computing and telecoms, education, customer service and social care, reflecting changes in the labour market as the UK returns to normality post-pandemic.Simon Wingate, managing director of Reed.co.uk, said: “These numbers are further proof the labour market is recovering from Covid-19 at pace.“This year, Reed.co.uk has shattered records for job postings. May was the best month for job postings since 2008 and this record was subsequently broken in June and then July, with over half a million roles added in just those two months alone.”
EDUCATION
ElectronicsWeekly.com

EnSilica opens new design centre, starts recruitment drive

Sheffield is the site of a new design centre for Ensilica, the custom ASIC design and supply services specialist, and the company is also beginning a recruitment drive. The centre is being established around a team of six very experienced engineers, says Ensilica. It adds to the company’s existing headquarters and design facility near Oxford, and its other design centres in Wokingham and Cambridge. Note that the company also has a specialist centre for functional verification and physical design capabilities based in Bangalore, India.
BUSINESS
BBC

Itsu increases pay to a minimum of £10.40 an hour

Asian food chain Itsu has announced all in-store workers will get an 11% wage increase from 17 September. The change will boost pay for 1,000 employees at the company's 72 stores across the UK. Many firms are scrambling to retain staff with some supermarkets offering recruitment perks. Ocado, Aldi and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Center Square

Virginia launches supply chain program for businesses

(The Center Square) – Virginia launched the Supply Chain Optimization program designed to help businesses improve their global competitiveness and international trade, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The program will provide companies with training resources, strategy development and counseling to help improve global competitiveness and streamlining their supply chain management. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Shropshire Star

Plans for link between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped – reports

Nicola Sturgeon had asked for the funding earmarked for the link to be sent to the devolved administrations instead. Plans to build a tunnel or bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland have been scrapped, according to reports. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the idea is one pledge which...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Matfen Hall: Hotel U-turn after weddings cancelled amid price hike

A luxury country hotel heavily criticised for doubling the price of booked weddings has said it will honour the original agreements. Matfen Hall in Northumberland brought in a minimum spend of £20,000, an increase of about £10,000 for many of the events. It has now said it was "never our...
LIFESTYLE
WAOK News Talk

Amazon: 40k+ jobs and 12k+ recruiters at Career Day 2021

What Amazon is calling 'America's biggest recruiting event' is happening across the country today. Starting at noon, the company says it will be hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech positions at its more than 200 U.S. locations. It has several facilities in metro Atlanta. Participants register for Career...
ATLANTA, GA
froggyweb.com

Sweden to ramp up vaccination efforts as jab drive slows

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will ramp up efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the face of a flagging inoculation drive, with authorities warning on Wednesday that the unvaccinated might have to live with restrictions longer. More than 80% of Swedes aged 16 and above – the group...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Primark claims clothes will now be eco-friendly and affordable

Budget fashion retailer Primark has announced new sustainability commitments but said it will keep prices "affordable." Primark says its clothes will be made using recycled or "more sustainably sourced materials" by 2030. The firm has also promised to halve carbon emissions across its value chain. Critics voiced concerns this will...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Covid in Scotland: New rule for care home visitors during outbreak

Care home residents in Scotland can now choose one friend or relative who can visit them during a Covid outbreak. Previously, most homes stopped routine visiting until outbreaks were over. The Scottish government said the change would balance the need for infection prevention and control with the "wider wellbeing" of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Most office workers will never return full-time, survey says

Most people do not believe workers will return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic, an exclusive survey for the BBC suggests. A total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would "never return to offices at the same rate". The majority of workers said that they...
RETAIL
BBC

UK's "greenest cruise terminal" officially opened in Southampton

A new cruise terminal at the Port of Southampton - claimed to be the UK's greenest - has been officially opened. The £55m Horizon Cruise Terminal uses 2,000 roof-mounted solar panels and clean energy shore power plug-in charging for cruise ships. Using shore-side power cruise ships can turn off their...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ros Atkins on... why people are using a horse drug

In the US, a drug called Ivermectin is being touted as a way of treating or preventing for Covid-19, with celebrities such as podcast host Joe Rogan praising its use. That's despite official advice which says it's not approved for this purpose. Ivermectin is primarily used for parasitic infections in...
ANIMALS
BBC

Shares in Federer backed shoe firm soar on debut

Shares in the Roger Federer-backed running shoe company On Holding jumped by almost 46% in their debut in New York on Wednesday. It left the Swiss firm valued at around $11bn (£8bn) by the end of the day. The listing comes at a time when running shoes have been selling...
TENNIS
BBC

Defibrillators: £500k to boost access in Wales

£500,000 will be made available to improve access to defibrillators in communities in Wales, the Welsh government has announced. It comes after calls to make the devices available in all sports clubs after a rugby player died following a cardiac arrest during a match. And in July, a cricketer died...
HEALTH
BBC

Why taking up an instrument has struck a chord for so many

Growing up in foster homes, Jaz Ampaw-Farr says learning a musical instrument seemed out of reach for someone from her background. "I grew up in real poverty, working class, and mixed race; music lessons were never a thing," she says. "Every person I saw playing an instrument was white and mostly male."
MUSIC
BBC

Manic Street Preachers: Crowds in Cardiff for music events

Thousands of music fans are heading to Cardiff over the next five days as the capital hosts a series of concerts. Scottish rock outfit Biffy Clyro kicks off events on Thursday, followed by two days of dance acts, before disco legend Nile Rodgers takes to the stage. Manic Street Preachers...
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Covid: Care homes want more insurance help over virus

Care home owners have said they are struggling to find insurance against Covid-19 claims, which could lead to closures. They want the Welsh government to provide an indemnity similar to the one which protects the NHS. And they have also called the UK government's backing of insurance indemnity for live...
PUBLIC HEALTH

