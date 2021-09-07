Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Door; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marinette, northern Door, Menominee, Oconto and eastern Shawano Counties through 615 AM CDT At 522 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Escanaba to near Wausaukee to 10 miles west of Neopit. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wausaukee around 530 AM CDT. Keshena around 550 AM CDT. Menominee around 555 AM CDT. Legend Lake around 600 AM CDT. Gillett around 610 AM CDT. Ephraim and Egg Harbor around 615 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Cullen, Underhill, Breed, Peninsula State Park, Middle Inlet, Rock Island State Park, Hayes, High Falls Reservoir and Hickory Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH