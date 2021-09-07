CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilbarger by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wilbarger A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wilbarger County through 600 AM CDT At 525 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockett, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon and Lockett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#600 Am#Wind Gust#Doppler
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy