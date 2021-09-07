Special Weather Statement issued for Wilbarger by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wilbarger A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wilbarger County through 600 AM CDT At 525 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockett, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon and Lockett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
