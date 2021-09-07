CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse federal agent recalls 9/11 investigation in first-ever interview (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 7)

 8 days ago
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter (brought to you by Kinney Drugs) delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. See the 5-day forecast. DOUBLE DUTY: The Mavericks, the Grammy Award-winning band that's hit it big in country, pop, Latin and Tex-Mex music, played two vastly different sets in six hours at our State Fair on Sunday. The band first took the stage at 2 p.m. and did the entire hourlong concert in Spanish, promoting its album "En Español" that it released last August. They returned at 7 p.m. sharp for a 60-minute set in English to a much larger crowd. See more photos and read a review. (Charlie Miller photo)

www.syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

A sorely missed Lake Ontario fishing tradition: Capt. Tony Buffa’s ‘evening reflection’ (video)

OSWEGO, N.Y. — During the past 44 years, Lake Ontario fishing guide Capt. Tony Buffa gave joy and memorable fishing experiences to numerous anglers. Buffa, 79, of Bridgeport, retired this year from the Lake Ontario scene, taking his last charter out of Oswego on April 27 for brown and lake trout. Many will miss his knowledge and experience; his countless fishing stories and his warm, friendly personality – and his “evening reflection,” which he gave daily using the VHS radio on his boat.
Syracuse.com

You can feed birds again in Upstate NY, local Aubudon says

Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s OK to put up and refill your bird feeders, the local Audubon Society chapter says. Onondaga Audubon had recommended in July that homeowners take down the feeders as a mysterious eye disease crept across the mid-Atlantic states. But it appears the disease never reached New York and has nearly died out elsewhere, the group says.
Syracuse.com

34-year old man shot in the neck near Parkside Commons

Syracuse, N.Y. – A 34-year-old man was shot Tuesday night near the Parkside Commons apartments, police said. At 7:38 p.m., a shooting was reported on the 2000 block of East Fayette Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Shortly after, police located a man with a gunshot wound...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital gives back Covid vaccination religious exemptions to employees

Syracuse, N.Y. — St. Joseph’s Health is restoring Covid-19 vaccination religious exemptions for its employees in response to a federal court order. St. Joe’s is the only Syracuse hospital that imposed its own vaccine mandate. But the Catholic hospital, which is part of the Trinity Health national health system, had to rescind those exemptions after the state recently decided not to allow them.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Navy vet avoids jail in shooting death of girlfriend, who was a Destiny USA guard

Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man on Wednesday accepted responsibility for shooting his girlfriend to death in 2019 while loading his gun in the couple’s bedroom. Darrien Shellman, now 27, has always maintained that the shooting death of Sarah Tombs, 22, was an accident. He was loading his legally licensed Smith & Wesson MP .45-caliber handgun when the gun went off while in contact with Tombs’ head.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

