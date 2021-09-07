CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our mother Misayo Takeo Kekauoha passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was greeted with open arms by her eternal companion, our father, Wesley Ku`ailipo`ilani Kekauoha, daughter Melinda Lei Hanohano, grand-daughter MarleyRei Tarango, parents Sukeichi and Kuyo Takeo, brothers Robert, Shuso, Azuma, Fred, sisters Mary, Keiko, Mildred, Thelma, Haruko and Tomiko. She is survived by daughters Sani-Dee Braun (Raul), Aurie Sorensen (Russell) Diédra Uli`i (Kalani), Robyn-Louise Tarango (Rob) and sons Wesley Kekauoha Jr (Leilani), Neal Hanohano (Kaleo), Robert Kekauoha (Aubrey), 36 grandchildren and 38 great- grandchildren.

