Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States envoy appointed by former President Donald Trump to lead talks with the Taliban, told The Financial Times that he had secured an agreement with the group last month that would have kept them out of Kabul for two weeks until negotiators in Qatar reached a settlement on Afghanistan's political future. The pact apparently fell apart when former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, which Khalilzad said he did not expect to happen.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO