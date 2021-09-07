CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

By Tim Kelly, Sayantani Ghosh
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h558u_0boaJUZv00
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?

Solid-state batteries use thin layers of solid electrolytes, which carry lithium ions between electrodes.

Lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries use liquid electrolytes and have separators that keep the positive electrode from coming in contact with the negative electrode. read more

Currently, solid-state batteries are used in devices such as pacemakers and smart watches.

Mass market production of these batteries for EVs is three to five years away, experts say.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF SOLID STATE BATTERIES?

They are likely to be safer and more stable than liquid li-ion batteries in which the electrolyte is volatile and flammable at high temperatures. This makes electric vehicles that use li-ion batteries more vulnerable to fires and chemical leaks.

Increased stability means faster charging and reduces the need for bulky safety equipment.

They can hold more energy than liquid li-ion batteries, helping speed up a switch from gasoline vehicles to EVs because drivers would not need to stop as often to charge their cars.

WHY IS IT DIFFICULT TO MASS PRODUCE SOLID STATE BATTERIES?

Carmakers and technology companies have produced solid-state li-ion battery cells one at a time in a lab, but have been unable so far to scale that up to a mass production.

It is hard to design a solid electrolyte that is stable, chemically inert and still a good conductor of ions between the electrodes. They are expensive to fabricate and are prone to cracking because of the brittleness of the electrolytes when they expand and contract during use.

Currently, a solid-state cell costs about eight times more to make than a liquid li-ion battery, experts say.

WHO'S TRYING TO MAKE THEM?

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is one of the front runners to mass produce solid-state batteries. It has said it is struggling with their short service life but still intends to start making them by mid 2020s. read more

In addition to Toyota's in-house research, it has teamed up with Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) to develop these powerpacks with their Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc venture.

Close on their heels, Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has invested in Bill Gates-backed U.S. battery firm QuantumScape Corp (QS.N), which aims to introduce its battery in 2024 for VW's EVs and eventually for other carmakers.

VW says the battery will offer about 30% more range than a liquid one and charge to 80% capacity in 12 minutes, which is less than half the time of the fastest charging li-ion cells now available.

Stellantis (STLA.MI), formed in January by the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, has a venture called Automotive Cells Co with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and a partnership with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) (300750.SZ). Stellantis intends to introduce solid-state batteries by 2026. read more

Ford Motor Co (F.N) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE) have invested in startup Solid Power, which says its solid-state technology can deliver 50% more energy density than current lithium-ion batteries. Ford expects to cut battery costs by 40% by mid-decade. read more

South Korea's Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), which has invested in startup SolidEnergy Systems, plans to mass produce solid-state batteries in 2030. read more

Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS), an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), is working on developing solid-state batteries.

EV market leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has so far not said it wants to develop or use solid-state cells in its cars.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CARS
Wired UK

Germany is bracing for a major electric vehicle shock

When Dirk Kosbad started working at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau in 1990, his job was to assemble the Trabant, East Germany’s signature car, by hand. Now, over 30 years later, he works in the same factory as a shift supervisor: watching over orange robots gliding swiftly around a silver car frame, shooting tiny bolts of lighting here and there, welding together the various parts that will soon enclose a large rectangular battery. Zwickau is the nucleus for Volkswagen’s shift to electric mobility.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Factbox-Five facts on the state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging network

(Reuters) – President Joe Biden wants to expand the U.S. charging network for electric vehicles significantly, a key part of his agenda to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and combat climate change. Here are five facts about the U.S. EV charging network:. CHARGER TYPES. EV chargers are...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry – minister

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has “too many” electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday. The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets. The government’s promotion of greener vehicles to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Bmw Ag#Lithium Ion Battery#Reuters#Evs#Carmakers#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb#Panasonic Corp Lrb#Volkswagen#Quantumscape Corp#Vw#Italian American#Fiat#Psa#Automotive Cells Co#Totalenergies#Catl#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Solid Power
insideevs.com

GM And LG Are Working Around The Clock On Bolt EV Battery Recall

General Motors "is taking a more direct role" with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, in solving the huge battery recall issue that affects all Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric cars and paralyzed the production. According to GM's representatives (via Reuters) the two companies are working around the...
BUSINESS
The Conversation UK

Charging ahead: how to make sure the electric vehicle transition is sustainable and just

Electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the roads in ever greater numbers. Global EV sales were up by 168% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, and are expected to cost the same as – or even less than – combustion (petrol and diesel) cars by 2028 at the latest. Accompanied by proposed government bans on the sale of combustion vehicles in many countries, EVs will be increasingly commonplace over the next decade.
CARS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report

IDTechEx has recently launched the new version of their market research report on solid-state batteries - "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players". This report identifies key players within the market; discusses manufacturing challenges and how companies are addressing limitations; explores lithium metal as a strategic resource; as well as providing 10-year forecasts in terms of capacity production and market size; and much more.
ECONOMY
Wiscnews.com

Here's how to calculate an electric vehicle’s charging costs

One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

American Battery Technology Company: Powering the Future of Clean Energy for Electric Vehicles

The future of electric vehicles is imminent. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle numbers are projected to hit 145 million by the end of 2030. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NASDAQ: GM) are focusing on producing the best electric cars, while cities mull over possible infrastructure changes to support this new venture. A world full of electric vehicles is fast approaching, and yet it seems one question that remains overlooked could be the most important of them all:
ELECTRONICS
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Utility Companies Are Helping Customers Transition To Electric Vehicles

The UN last month released its most dire warning yet regarding climate change, making the case for urgent cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. One way cities are looking to reduce their carbon output is focusing on electric vehicles. Houston has committed to converting around 8,000 non-emergency fleet vehicles to electric by 2030, and Houston METRO says it recently bought 20 fully electric buses as part of it's plan to go carbon-neutral.
HOUSTON, TX
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
talkbusiness.net

Electric vehicles: An easy sell

We’ve heard ‘em all. “It won’t work for my daily commute.” Or “There’s nowhere to charge it.” When shopping for a new car, customers’ initial reasons for steering away from electric vehicles (EV) can seem valid based on what they’ve been told. But once they hear about the benefits—and get in the driver’s seats—EVs are an easy sell.
CARS
torquenews.com

Breaking: Toyota Is Now Road Testing Solid-State Battery EV

Toyota is taking the solid state game seriously. With over 1,000 patents on solid state batter technology, what is holding them back from releasing it into the world right now?. Toyota Motor Corp. holds over 1,000 patents for solid-state battery technology. According to Tech Archives, Toyota is staking loads of...
CARS
CNBC

China has 'too many' electric vehicle companies, minister says

China has "too many" electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday. The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets. The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy