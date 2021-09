Newcastle University has apologised to a medical student after she was told that her skirt was too short during a roleplay exercise as part of a mock examination.The university admitted this week that the student, who posts on Twitter under the name “thegradmedic”, should not have received a “yellow card” warning from her examiner over the clothing.It said that the comment about the dress was made by a roleplay patient as part of the mock exam and then passed back to the student as feedback.The issue was first raised publicly in June when a friend of the student posted a...

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO