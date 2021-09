Seafood restaurants and surfing breaks await along this all-star road trip through Somerset, Devon and Cornwall. England’s South West may be the most popular holiday destination in the country, but it’s also home to the little-known Atlantic Highway. Perfectly plotted and planned for beach lovers, this scenic coastal road trip traverses three counties, offering the best of Somerset, Devon and Cornwall in one sitting. From eccentric art deco towns to quaint fishing villages and sandy beaches, this Atlantic-hugging highway along the peninsula’s north coast is an adventure deserving of a brand new swimsuit. Pack the suntan lotion, ready the road snacks, and get set for surfing, local seafood and stays in smart harbourside hotels.

