Skunks and skunk lovers invited to upcoming gathering in North Ridgeville
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — A unique annual tradition that unites skunk owners and fans of the famously odiferous animals is returning to North Ridgeville this weekend. The 19th edition of SkunkFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at South Central Park, 7565 Avon Belden Road. The event will be held rain or shine, according to a promotional flyer from the nonprofit shelter and educational center Skunk Haven, which presents the festival.chroniclet.com
