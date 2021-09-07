CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Ridgeville, OH

Skunks and skunk lovers invited to upcoming gathering in North Ridgeville

By Dylan Reynolds The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH RIDGEVILLE — A unique annual tradition that unites skunk owners and fans of the famously odiferous animals is returning to North Ridgeville this weekend. The 19th edition of SkunkFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at South Central Park, 7565 Avon Belden Road. The event will be held rain or shine, according to a promotional flyer from the nonprofit shelter and educational center Skunk Haven, which presents the festival.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westlake, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skunks#The Gathering#Dog Food#Skunkfest#Twitter
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy