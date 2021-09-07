Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”

