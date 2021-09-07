CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Davis receives four year sentence in cocaine case

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WLAF)- Billy Davis will spend the next 48 months in a federal jail. Last week, the Campbell County man was sentenced to the four years incarceration after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine. He is also to pay a $100 special assessment fee and take part in “appropriate substance abuse treatment,” according to federal court records. The court did recommend that Davis serve his sentence in the “closest minimum security facility” to Knoxville.

