Davis receives four year sentence in cocaine case

A Dawn man who allegedly tried to flee from a judge’s order in Livingston County on September 8th was returned to the judge. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William Schneiter was in court on bond for two alleged charges of felony possession of controlled substance, and the judge directed him to submit to a drug screen urine test. Officers escorted Schneiter to a restroom, but he reportedly would not comply. He was directed to a seat in the courtroom to give him time to cooperate for the test.

DAWN, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO