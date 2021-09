TOKYO – First-time Paralympians Noah Malone and Jaleen Robert's earned their second medals of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. Roberts ran 13.16 in the women’s 100-meter T37 and took second to China's Xiaoyan Wen, who ran a world record 13.00. Wen's teammate Fenfen Jiang finished 0.10 behind Roberts for bronze. After the race, Roberts said she could see Jiang next to her and knew she had to push hard to make it on the podium.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO